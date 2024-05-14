Iran FM spox blasts US senator for warmongering remarks

In a Farsi post on his X account on Tuesday, Kanaani stated that the appalling comments by an American senator, which violate all rules, values, and humanitarian principles by justifying and encouraging the use of nuclear bombs by the Zionist regime, demonstrate the extreme brutality of this belligerent faction and their complete disregard for the right to life and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

He also pointed out that these remarks come from a senator of a country known for its use of atomic bombs, yet it consistently proclaims itself as a flag bearer of human rights, deeming itself qualified to assess and judge human rights standards in other nations.

The international community should strongly condemn the unwavering support of the US for the Zionist regime and take a stand against such evil remarks to prevent the escalating spread of genocide and humanitarian catastrophes in Gaza Strip as soon as possible, Kanaani added.

Earlier, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham had urged Israel to use a nuclear bomb in Gaza as a decisive action to end the war, comparing it to the US dropping atomic bombs on Japan in World War II.

"When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbour, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by bombing Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear weapons," the Republican said Sunday on NBC, adding: "That was the right decision."

"Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war [that] they can’t afford to lose, and work with them to minimize casualties," he says in an apparently contradictory statement.

3266**2050