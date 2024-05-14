France has no right to interfere in Iran’s judicial decisions: Spox

Speaking to IRNA’s correspondent on Tuesday, Nasser Kanaani commented on the recent statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry about two French nationals imprisoned in Iran.

Censuring France for terming the Islamic Republic’s policy as “state hostage-taking” and “constant blackmail,” Kanaani said Paris said so while it plays a passive role in human rights-related issues like the genocide in Gaza.

He added that the Islamic Republic strongly condemns such inappropriate, meddlesome and unprofessional stances that invoke baseless documents.

The mentioned French nationals have been arrested in Iran based on accusations made after finding clear testimonies and authentic documents, he said, stressing that Paris is well aware of their offenses.

Therefore, he went on, using inappropriate remarks in the statement is a “forward escape” that does not solve the problem.

Tehran advises Paris to observe diplomatic courtesy and avoid such statements, which would negatively impact the relations between the two countries, he noted.

“Iran’s Judiciary is independent and its judicial decisions are binding and respectful,” Kanaani added.

1483**4354