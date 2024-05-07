Iranian court urges France to repatriate MKO terrorists

During the second hearing of the new round of legal proceedings against the MKO members in Tehran, Judge Dehghani emphasized on Tuesday that hosting MKO members constitutes a crime according to international conventions combating terrorism.

He urged certain countries, including France, to cooperate with international organizations in prosecuting the defendants.

Judge Dehghani also advised countries to reconsider hosting individuals who have committed criminal acts against humanity.

He advised the people of Albania that hosts members of the terrorist group to demand the extradition of the terrorists from their respective country.

Some 104 members of the terrorist group as well as a legal entity (the MKO) are being sued in the trial for committing inhumane crimes.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran against ordinary people and officials since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people over the past four decades.

Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi has stated that the MKO has been responsible for over 100 acts of terrorism and betrayal against the Iranian nation.

