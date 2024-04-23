Iran begins second round of proceedings against MKO terrorists

The second round of the trial of 104 members of the MKO was presided over by Judge Dehghani at a court in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the court session, Dehghani called on the people of Albania and some other countries that host members of the terrorist group to demand the extradition of the terrorists from their country.

The high-profile trial of the ringleaders and members of the MKO kicked off in Tehran on December 12, 2023.

According to the criminal court, some 104 members of the terrorist group as well as a legal entity (the MKO) are sued in the trial for committing inhumane crimes.

The MKO has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran against ordinary people and officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, killing thousands of people over the past four decades.

4354**9417