US claims there's no genocide in Gaza despite Israeli bloodbath

US President Joe Biden’s administration does not view the killings of Palestinians in Gaza as genocide. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday while speaking to reporters at the White House.

"We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is genocide. We have been firmly on record rejecting that proposition," Sullivan said.

The White House official also said that the United States wants to see Hamas defeated and reiterated a comment Biden made on Saturday that there could be a ceasefire in Gaza now if Hamas would release Israeli captives.

Despite the killing of more than 35,000 Palestinians in Gaza, the United States has always sided with the Zionist regime and provided Tel Aviv with weapons to carry out massacres of Palestinians.

Biden, who is seeking re-election this year, has come under fire from people at home for his support for the Zionist regime that they say is committing genocide in Gaza.

More Gazans, UN international staff killed

Meanwhile, 20 more Palestinians are killed in an Israeli attack on a building in central Gaza as the Zionist regime’s warplanes and artillery keep pounding the besieged coastal strip incessantly.

News sources reported on Tuesday morning that the Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building south of the Nuseirat camp in Central Gaza.

According to IRNA based on the Palestinian Sama news agency, the efforts to pull out the bodies of the martyrs from under the rubble are continuing and there is a possibility that the number of dead will increase.

Since the 7th of October last year, over 35,000 people have been killed in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, with women and children making up the majority of those killed.

A United Nations security services member was also killed in an attack on a vehicle in Gaza on Monday, a spokesman said, adding the death was the first international UN employee killed in the Palestinian territory since October 7.

Antonio Guterres “was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff and injury to another when their vehicle heading to European Hospital in Rafah was struck, the Un chief’s spokesman said.

'No safe place in Gaza'

In a statement on Monday night, Human Rights Watch (HRW) expressed concern over the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza, saying there is no safe place left in the strip where people can take shelter.

We currently need international action to prevent further crimes in Gaza, HRW said in a statement cited by IRNA.

Earlier, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) also called for an end to the indiscriminate killing of children.

The UNCEF statement followed killing of more children in Rafah, a city that has become focal point of the Zionist regime’s attack despite the international outcry.

4399