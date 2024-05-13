Resistance in Gaza will never give up: Hamas official

Ezzat Al-Rashq made remarks in response to Netanyahu's statement on Monday that the war can be stopped if Hamas surrenders, lays down arms and hands over Israeli captives,

According to Palestine's Sama news agency, Al-Rashq described Netanyahu's statement as ridiculous and for domestic consumption and said it showed the reality of his critical situation after 220 days of the invasion of Gaza.

"The criminal Netanyahu has not achieved any of his goals except committing terrible massacres against defenseless civilians," he said, adding that “the Zionist premier continues to live in the illusions and dreams of victory that he will never achieve”.

Al-Rashq emphasized that Netanyahu will never succeed in attacking the resistance leaders who remained steadfast and would never give up.

In order to compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime has recently taken over the crossings of the Gaza Strip and intensified its bombing and shelling of the flashpoint southern Gaza city of Rafah where 1.4 million Palestinians are taking refuge.

4399