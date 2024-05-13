Iran sees no limits in expanding ties with China: Official

He made the remarks during a Monday meeting with the deputy secretary of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, who is leading a delegation from Jiangxi Province on a visit to Iran.

Referring to the historical relations and cultural commonalities between the two countries, Boroujerdi said the Islamic Republic does not see any restrictions on the development of bilateral ties and there is ample room for increasing cooperation in various fields.

He pointed to Tehran's underground metro network as one of the good examples of Iran-China cooperation.

He also referred to China's expertise in high-speed rail technology, expressing hope that Chinese companies would implement high-speed rail lines in Iran.

The Iranian official said that there are also capacities for cooperation in the aviation industry.

He further noted that the involvement of Chinese companies in developing Iran's oil and gas industries "can be very effective".

Boroujerdi also proposed the establishment of a sister-province relationship between China's Jiangxi and one of the provinces in Iran, which was welcomed by the Chinese side.

The Chinese official, for his part, described cooperation with the Iran-China Friendship Association as very important and appreciated the association's efforts in coordinating his visit to Iran.

He also invited officials in the Iran-China Friendship Association to pay a visit to Jiangxi Province.

