‘Iran's strategy for regional cooperation includes Egypt’

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in an interview with IRNA’s foreign policy reporter on the sidelines of the third Iranian-Arab Dialogue Conference dubbed "For Cooperation and Interaction” in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iranian government, with its policy based on dialogue, cooperation and synergy with adjacent and neighboring countries, has been able to achieve significant results in building trust, establishing an all-round approach and accomplishing real, tangible and transparent achievements with Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Amirabdollahian said while responding to a question regarding the place of Egypt in Iran-Arab relations.

He also talked about the continuous high-level engagements between Tehran and Cairo at different regional and international platforms.

The volume of consultations, meetings and telephone calls between Iranian and Egyptian officials, especially the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the OIC summit, the calls and correspondence between the two presidents and their encounters at the meeting of BRICS, the meeting and agreement between economy and finance ministers as well as continuous contacts and consultations between myself and Sameh Shoukry such as in Riyadh, New York and recently in Gambia, show the mutual political understanding between Cairo and Tehran on the effectiveness of dialogue and joint interaction in the direction of advancing bilateral relations, Amirabdollahian elaborated.

He continued by saying that the negotiations with Shoukry are heading forward within the framework of an agreement between the presidents of Iran and Egypt to improve relations between the two countries.

We have taken joint steps and we will continue this right path together. A strategic look at regional dialogue and cooperation includes a wide spectrum in the Islamic and Arab world, including Egypt, the Iranian foreign minister added.

