Massive demonstration in Istanbul in support of Gaza

According to IRNA, citing Turkish media, this demonstration was held in city’s Umraniye municipal area.

Protesters also gathered outside the US consulate in Istanbul to condemn the genocide in and Washington’s support for the Israeli regime.

Turkish state media reported that protesters carried signs reading “Noble resistance in Gaza” and “Israel is a murderer” and chanted anti-Israeli slogans including, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Major Turkish cities have witnessed a number of mass rallies in solidarity with Palestinians since Israeli launched a bloody war on Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Adolf Hitler would be “jealous” of Benjamin Netanyahu for what he called Israel’s “genocidal methods” in the Gaza Strip, doubling down on his past comparisons of the Israeli premier to the Nazi dictator.

Last month, Erdogan said the Zionist regime surpassed Hitler in committing crimes, including massacres of innocent Palestinian children in the besieged Strip.

4399

