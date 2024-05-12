Amirabdollahian: Continuation of regional dialogues needed more than ever

On Sunday afternoon, Amirabdollahian stated at the third meeting of Iranian-Arab dialogues for cooperation and interaction that "I am confident that such conferences can lead to an increase in interactions between them and bring about peace, stability and security in the region".

"Today we have passed the stage of Iranian-Arabic dialogues and have entered the stage of regional dialogues and cooperation, and if the founders of this meeting agree, we will continue to replace Iranian-Arabic dialogues with regional dialogues because we are with each other and We are in a positive stage of positive and strong regional dialogues and cooperation," he added.

Amirabdollahian further added that today more than in the past, "we need to continue the dialogue to reach agreements and regional cooperation to increase the interactions" between each other and of course to recognize the challenges.

"Our commonalities are many and more than our artificial and externally imposed points of difference," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that today, "we need a courageous determination to review perceptions, some of which are echoes of inaccurate interpretations of historical events, and many of which are from the contemporary era", which have foreign origins and have been raised to create differences between the countries of the region.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran is determined to strengthen relations between the countries of the region and the foreign policy of the 13th government is based on this fundamental point.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran strives to strengthen regional governments, adding that the return of normal relations between Tehran and Riyadh is one of its signs.

"We believe that Iran and Saudi Arabia have many opportunities for cooperation. Our joint evaluation of the relations of the past one year shows good successes of the multi-layered development of cooperation, although we are still at the beginning of the path," he further said.

Amirabdollahian also stated Iran's cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries in the region is one of "our agendas".

"We are going through a new phase of relations with Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait, and we appreciate Bahrain's action to release political prisoners," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister stated that the Palestinian issue is a symbol of the suffering of a nation that has been deprived of all its rights and had to sacrifice thousands of martyrs and wounded in the past seven months to assert its rights, and millions were displaced in a small part of their homeland. "A nation displaced from the homeland and displaced in the homeland, who teach everyone a lesson in stability and resistance."

He recalled that the Zionist regime was formed on the basis of negating and violating the rights of the Palestinian nation and extravagance, and it does not have the possibility to understand the realities of the region.

Amirabdollahian pointed out that by continuing to unconditionally support the "Zionist regime", the US has turned its back on its human rights slogans.

"Palestine has no other way to achieve its self-evident rights than standing and resisting, and this is the only way ahead for them. Iran registered the referendum plan for the Palestinian people in the United Nations many years ago," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister said that peace, stability and security in the region will not be achieved until the disarmament and the removal of the occupation of the Zionist regime.

"The issue of Palestine should be the center of gravity of the cohesion of the countries of the region and the Islamic world," he added.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran, within the framework of its humanitarian, moral and political duties, declares its full readiness for all-round assistance with the countries of the region in order to realize the Palestinian cause. "Our strategy is sustainable regional development and security and regional convergence."

Amirabdollahian said that "I emphasize that these days coincide with the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA. According to the 15th report of Iran Agency, it has adhered to its commitments and even our compensatory measures against the agreement and inaction of the Europeans and our strategic patience for a year led to the adoption of a new approach and we in the government did not depend on the JCPOA for our economy".

The Iranian foreign minister noted that "we will adhere to the path of lifting sanctions and implementing the agreement in a way that provides for Iran's interests, and we call on the other parties to take constructive action".

