Iran releases seven more crew members of seized ship

Iran’s Ministry of Road and Urban Development said on Saturday that the crew members had been released in line with the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic efforts as well as efforts made by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization and after obtaining the approval of the related judicial authorities.

It said the crew members, five from India, one from Estonia and one from the Philippines, had left the MSC Aries, which is currently anchored off southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, and returned to their respective countries.

The Ministry said other members of the crew are onboard the ship and have access to the consular and diplomatic authorities of their countries in Iran.

Iranian authorities released a female sailor of the ship earlier this month while 17 other members of the crew still remain onboard the ship.

