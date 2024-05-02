Iran-Estonia FMs discuss crews of seized Israel-linked ship

Amirabdollahian and Tsahkna held a phone conversation on Thursday, discussing issues of mutual interests as well as regional development.

Amirabdollahian noted that the seized ship, which turned off its radar while in Iranian territorial waters and endangered maritime security, has been seized by Iran in accordance with legal regulations. All vessels are expected to observe laws to maintain maritime security, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to the genocide in Gaza, urging all states to help push for a sustainable ceasefire in the area, the removal of the siege, and a prisoner swap between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli regime.

Estonian foreign minister, for his part, appreciated Iran’s cooperation in releasing the crew members of the ship. He also called for collaboration among all countries to help stop the war in Gaza.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Navy Special Force seized the MCS Aries container ship near the Hormuz Strait. The Portuguese-flagged container ship was seized on April 13 for violating maritime laws.

