FM says Iran ready to interact with EU in common interests

In a post on Friday, on the occasion of Europe Day (5 May) on his X account, Amirabdollahian congratulated this day to "all in Europe who commemorate it with the vision of a united, peaceful, and thriving Europe".

"On this special day all who worked for peace and prosperity for Europe should be mindful on the peace and security all over the world", he said, adding, "What is happening in Gaza weigh heavy on the conscience of humanity and is a crucial test for the legitimacy of values namely human rights and dignity that Europeans claiming working for".

In his message, Amirabdollahian emphasized that Europe must raise its voice for justice on the issue of Palestine.

Iran’s foreign minister stressed, "Iran stands ready to continue to work and engage with Europe based on respect, constructive dialogue, cooperation for mutual interests and peace and security in the world."

