May 10, 2024, 12:47 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85471725
T T
4 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Nujaba: We will respond to Zionist attack on Damascus deep in Israel

May 10, 2024, 12:47 AM
News ID: 85471725
Nujaba: We will respond to Zionist attack on Damascus deep in Israel

Tehran, IRNA - Iraq's al-Nujaba Movement announced that it will respond to Israel by firing missiles and drones deep into the occupied territories in response to the new adventurism of the Zionists against the forces of the Islamic resistance group in Damascus.

In a statement, al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement of Iraq announced that a cultural and media building affiliated with al-Nujaba movement in the capital of Syria was destroyed by the Zionist usurping regime, which killed innocent children, women and civilians.

"This regime continued its cruelty, brutality and arrogance and targeted a cultural and media building that worked to expose their scandals and crimes against humanity," the statement added.

Reacting to this new adventure of the Zionists, al-Nujaba warned that this crime will definitely not go unpunished and "our drones have given them a taste of our words and actions and they know very well where our missiles have reached by God's will and the answer to this crime is deep in the occupied territories".

2050

4 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .