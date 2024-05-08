Iranian Ambassador to Belarus meets FM Amirabdollahian

According to IRNA, Sanei during the meeting presented a report to Amirabdollahian on the latest developments in the relations between Iran and Belarus as well as future plans to develop and enhance political and economic ties between the two countries.

The Iranian envoy to Belarus also elaborated on economic projects being pursued between Tehran and Minsk.

In this meeting, the Foreign Minister, for his part, provided the necessary guidelines to the Iranian ambassador about the ways he could help boost cooperation and relations between the two countries.

4399