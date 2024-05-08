Iran FM welcomes, bid farewell to several envoys

According to IRNA, Ontalap Onalbayev, newly-appointed envoy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic presented a copy of the letter of credence addressed by his head of state to the host country at the beginning of his mission in Tehran to the top Iranian diplomat.

New ambassador of the Republic of Finland, Jani Johannes Raappana was second envoy who met with Amirabdollahian on Wednesday and submitted a copy of credentials at the beginning of his diplomatic work in Iran.

On Wednesday evening, Damir Kovaćević, new ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to Tehran also met with the Iranian Foreign Minister to hand over a letter of credence at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic.

Separately, Amirabdollahian met with Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri, ambassador of the Qatari government in Tehran to say goodbye to him at the end of his diplomatic mission in the country.

The Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday also bid farewell to Joshua Gatimo Aguta, Ambassador of Kenya and Ángel Losada Fernandez, Ambassador of Spain who concluded their diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic.

