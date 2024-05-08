Jordan deplores Zionist settlers’ attack on Gaza aid convoy

The attack by Zionist settlers on the Jordanian aid convoy is a heinous crime that the world must condemn, Ayman al-Safadi said as quoted by Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

He emphasized that the American government has the ability to prevent the Zionist regime from dragging the region toward further destruction.

He stressed the need for “Israel” to adhere to these laws, ensure the passage of aid convoys, guarantee their entry into the Gaza Strip, and halt the settlers' attacks on them.

The attack on the aid convoy, run by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, was the second of its kind in less than a week.

Zionist settlers attacked the convoy as it was on its way to Gaza via the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing in the occupied territories.

