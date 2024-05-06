May 6, 2024, 2:05 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85467666
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Details of failed US-Zionist espionage operation in Yemen revealed

May 6, 2024, 2:05 PM
News ID: 85467666
Details of failed US-Zionist espionage operation in Yemen revealed

Tehran, IRNA - Yemeni sources announced on Sunday night the failure of the US and UK's espionage operation in that country, revealing the details of the operation.

A Yemeni security source said in an interview with the official news agency of Yemen (Saba) that the spies who were arrested admitted that they had carried out an operation to monitor missile and drone firing bases, as well as war boat bases of the Yemeni armed forces and provided the information to their higher officials to target the US and UK fighters.

Accordingly, their higher officials are known as "Group 400".

According to Saba, a Yemeni security source reported that the country's intelligence agencies were able to thwart the American and Zionist regime's espionage operations.

6125**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .