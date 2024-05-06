Details of failed US-Zionist espionage operation in Yemen revealed

A Yemeni security source said in an interview with the official news agency of Yemen (Saba) that the spies who were arrested admitted that they had carried out an operation to monitor missile and drone firing bases, as well as war boat bases of the Yemeni armed forces and provided the information to their higher officials to target the US and UK fighters.

Accordingly, their higher officials are known as "Group 400".

According to Saba, a Yemeni security source reported that the country's intelligence agencies were able to thwart the American and Zionist regime's espionage operations.

