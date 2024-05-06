22 Gazans killed in new airstrikes on Rafah city

According to IRNA based on the Palestinian Sama news agency, 13 people after Israeli warplanes pounded two residential houses in the Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah.

9 Palestinians, including four children, were martyred in another bombing of a residential house in al-Tanur neighborhood in Rafah city, report said.

Media sources reported that 24 Palestinians were killed and many injured in different areas of the Gaza Strip since Sunday morning.

The Israeli military also struck a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA in the Nuseirat camp in Central Gaza, which left a number of casualties.

Since the 7th of October last year, nearly 34,700 people have been killed in the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza. Women and children make up the majority of those killed.

The death toll is in addition to more than 78,000 Gazans who have been injured while thousands more remain unaccounted for.

