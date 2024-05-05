Iran FM assesses avenues to boost ties with Tunisia

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian, on his way back from the Gambian capital Banjul after attending the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, made a stopover at Tunis International Airport where he met with the Tunisian foreign ministry official who is in-charge of official ceremonies as well as Mir Massoud Hosseinian, the Iranian ambassador to Tunis.

In his conversation, the top Iranian diplomat discussed avenues to develop relations between the two countries, report said.

Amirabdollahian, while greeting Iran’s ambassador and other diplomatic staff, was also informed about the latest developments in the North African Arab country and efforts to build and expand relations with Tunisia in different fields.

The Iranian Foreign Minister traveled to Banjul where, apart from addressing the OIC summit, held talks with a number of counterparts and officials on the sidelines of the meeting. He left Banjul for Tehran on Sunday morning.

4399

