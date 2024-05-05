May 5, 2024, 5:41 PM
Hamas seeks an inclusive agreement to end Zionist atrocities: Haniyeh

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has said that this movement seeks an inclusive agreement that would put an end to the Zionist war on Gaza and ensure the withdrawal of Zionist forces to pave the way for the exchange of prisoners, local media reported.

Referring to the US support for the Zionist regime, Haniyeh said that the US has to stop this regime, instead of arming it with different mass killing weapons.

This extremist regime has taken the world hostage, he said, adding that Netanyahu is seeking to invent new justifications to continue with the war and even expand it.

He noted that before sending a delegation to Cairo, Hamas has had a series of contacts with the mediators and resistance groups.

The priority of Hamas delegation is to ensure an end to the Zionist hostilities against the Palestinian people, Haniyeh said.

