Tehran book fair to host 60 foreign publishers: Organizer

Iran’s Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Yaser Ahmadvand made the remarks in a presser on Sunday.

Over 50,000 books are to be showcased in the major cultural event, the head of this year’s book fair added.

With the slogan "Let's Read and Create", the 35th edition of the TIBF is slated for May 8-18, 2024, at the Mosalla venue in the capital city.

The landmark book fair will simultaneously be held virtually on ketab.ir.

Yemen will replace India as the special guest of this edition of the book fair.

