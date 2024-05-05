Over 5,000 flood victims receive rescue services in 5 hours: IRCS official

Beginning on Sunday morning, some 219 relief teams consisting of 777 rescuers conducted 134 rescue operations to provide relief to the affected people, IRNA quoted Babak Mahmoudi, an official with the IRCS, as saying.

Mahmoudi added that during that time, relief teams provided emergency shelter accommodation for 153 individuals, transported 224 others to safe places, and removed water from 186 residential houses.

They also distributed 37 tents, 293 blankets, 627 mats, 471 food packages, 699 canned foods, 200 loaves of bread, and 76 hygiene packs among flood-hit people.

Over the past few days, 23 provinces in Iran such as Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Semnan, Fars, Kerman, Hormozgan, Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari, Isfahan and Yazd have been affected by floods.

6125**4354