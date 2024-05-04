Russia's Astrakhan lauds presence in Iran Expo 2024

Government officials and business bodies from 70 countries attended Iran Expo 2024 in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement.

The participants showcased new technologies and equipment in the food industry, construction, agriculture, fisheries, medicine, telecommunications and other fields, it added.

According to the report, government officials, representatives of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Duma of Astrakhan Province and the Astrakhan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Union, heads of construction companies and agricultural companies formed Astrakhan delegation to Tehran.

The Astrakhan region is located in the southeast of the European part of Russia in the Caspian Lowland

Iranian companies are interested in increasing the export of Russian agricultural products, including grains, through Astrakhan province to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the report said.

Iranian partners are interested in fruitful cooperation with Astrakhan province.

The implementation of joint economic projects will help increase interest in the "North-South" international corridor, which will ensure the full utilization of the capacity of Astrakhan's ports and its shipbuilding industry.

The 6th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Expo 2024) was held from April 27 to May 1.

