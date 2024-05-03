May 3, 2024, 10:34 PM
US military base in eastern Syria hit by missiles

US military base in eastern Syria hit by missiles

Tehran, IRNA - News sources reported a missile attack on the American military base in eastern Syria on Friday night.

According to IRNA's report from Al-Mayadeen, several explosions were heard from inside the American base in the Omar oil field located in Deir Ezzur province.

On the other hand, the Russian news agency Sputnik reported that seven missiles hit the American base in the Omar oilfield.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance, in support of the Palestinian resistance and condemning the comprehensive US support for the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly targeted US military bases in Iraq and Syria, as well as targets in the occupied territories, with drone and missile attacks.

