Pro-Palestinian students arrested at New York University

Demonstrations of pro-Palestinian students have led to the arrest of about 2,200 people in at least 40 campuses of different American universities since they started on April 18, 2024.

Following the unrest, the New York police intervened at the mayor's request to disperse "illegal gatherings on university grounds" and arrested 13 protesters at New York University and 43 others at the "New School" campus.

Yesterday, the police raided the southern campus of the University of California (UCLA) and arrested at least 200 people.

During the last few weeks, American students of various American universities have been holding student demonstrations demanding a complete ceasefire in Gaza and an end to their universities' investment in Israel-supporting companies.

