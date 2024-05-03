Iran FM departs for Gambia to attend OIC summit

The 15th OIC Summit themed “promoting unity and solidarity through dialogue about sustainable development” is scheduled on May 4-5 in the Gambian capital.

The meeting is to discuss different issues facing the Muslim world, especially Palestine and the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

A meeting of senior officials of the OIC member states convened in Banjul last week in order to work on draft documents to be presented during the summit. The Iranian delegation was then headed by Reza Najafi, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs.

The Gambia, located in the West African region, was a British colony before gaining independence in 1965. The country will take over the chairmanship of the OIC from Saudi Arabia for three years at the 15th meeting of the 57-member bloc.

