UN: 7,500 tons of unexploded ammunition left across Gaza Strip

According to Al-Sharrooq news of Egypt, the United Nations Center for Demining announced in a statement that at the same time as the Zionist regime continues invasion of Gaza Strip, there are about 7,500 tons of unexploded ammunition all over this strip of Palestinian territory, and its clearance takes about 14 years.

In this statement, the center called for the help of the international community to clear the remnants of ammunition from the war in the Gaza Strip in order to reduce the risks against civilians and relief teams in this area.

Last April, after the withdrawal of the occupying Zionist forces from the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the United Nations assessment team announced that the streets and public places of this city are full of unexploded ordnance.

Also, bombs weighing about 500 kg were found in the main intersections and schools of this city.

