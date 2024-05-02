Israel to face multiple shocks if it attacks Rafah: Hamas envoy

Abdul Hadi made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV network, saying that the Zionist regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to prolong the war; so, he agrees to short cessation of clashes; and at the same time, he threatens to attack Rafah to put pressure on the Palestinian resistance, but if so, the regime will face numerous shocks.

Referring to the negotiations in Cairo, Egypt, on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he noted that the time is ripe to evaluate the results of the talks and speak about its positive aspects.

The American side claimed that this round of talks has been positive, but it is inappropriate to issue a judgment on this issue hitherto, the Hamas envoy noted.

He also pointed to Hamas' stance in this respect, saying that putting pressure on the resistance movement will not force it to accept any imposed agreement; thus, if occupiers think that the public opinion supporting the resistance will succumb to their tactics, they make a mistake.

The ongoing protest rallies at Western universities have their roots in Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, he said, predicting that such protests will be held at numerous universities around the world, which is an important development to spread the Palestinian cause.

