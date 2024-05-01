Amirabdollahian insists on 2-way communication with Iranian expats

According to IRNA, the meeting of specialized working groups of the Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad was chaired by Amirabdollahian, with the presence of secretaries of the working groups and representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, as well as the head of the National Security and Policy Commission on Wednesday evening.

Solving the problems of Iranians abroad and giving assistance is one of the important concerns of the government and the continuous emphasis of the president, Amirabdollahian stated.

H also appreciated the efforts of Vahid Jalalzadeh, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament to finalize a bill on the protection of Iranians abroad and prepare it for the floor test in parliament.

"The operation True Promise, which was carried out in the framework of legitimate defense, caused a sense of pride and solidarity among Iranians inside and outside of the country and provided a favorable opportunity for the empathy of Iranians in all parts of the world”, he said while emphasizing the tactful and wise decision of the Supreme Leader in ensuring the maximum national security.

Amirabdollahian attributed the widespread movement of Iranians to the good coordination between members of the Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad and related bodies.

Few Iranians who are worried about their travel to Iran under the influence of hostile media, can be sure of their trouble-free journey to the country, the top diplomat said.

During the meeting, he thanked the Speaker of Parliament, the representatives, the National Security Commission and the faction of Iranians abroad, and considered the approval of a comprehensive law on the protection of Iranian expats as a strategic, important and imminent action.

The Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad has six working groups, all of which work to facilitate and ease the problems of Iranians living abroad.

