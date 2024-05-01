Op. True Promise breaks Zionists' deterrence power

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments on Wednesday on the recently taken defensive measure, dubbed Operation True Promise, by Iran in response to the Israeli attack on the country’s embassy in Damascus on April 1, in which seven military officials were killed.

The operation manifested the might of the Iranian nation, the commander noted.

The intelligence of the occupying regime was defeated by the Al-Aqsa Storm, a surprise operation launched by Hamas against the Zionist regime on October 7, 2023.

