Senior officials of member states meet ahead of OIC summit in Gambia

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, the meeting which is being held under the theme of "enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development", various issues and challenges of the Islamic world, especially the issue of Palestine and the current situation in the Gaza Strip will be discussed.

A total of three documents, including a draft of the Palestinian resolution, a draft of the Banjul statement and a draft of the final document will be approved by the Council of Foreign Ministers before presenting during the upcoming summit, the report said.

The meeting of the OIC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to discuss the draft resolutions will continue over the next four days.

Reza Najafi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs is heading a delegation to Banjul to participate in the meeting of the senior OIC officials.

The Gambia, an Islamic country with a population of about two and a half million people located in the West African region, is hosting the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The country was a British colony for centuries and gained independence in 1965.

The Gambia will take over the presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from Saudi Arabia for three years.

