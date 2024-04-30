May 1, 2024, 12:53 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85462602
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Senior officials of member states meet ahead of OIC summit in Gambia

May 1, 2024, 12:53 AM
News ID: 85462602
Senior officials of member states meet ahead of OIC summit in Gambia

Tehran, IRNA- A meeting of senior officials of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has kicked off in Banjul, the capital of the Gambia to prepare documents for the 15th Heads of State and Government Summit that will be held in the African country on May 4-5.

According to IRNA's foreign policy group, the meeting which is being held under the theme of "enhancing unity and solidarity through dialogue on sustainable development", various issues and challenges of the Islamic world, especially the issue of Palestine and the current situation in the Gaza Strip will be discussed.

A total of three documents, including a draft of the Palestinian resolution, a draft of the Banjul statement and a draft of the final document will be approved by the Council of Foreign Ministers before presenting during the upcoming summit, the report said.

The meeting of the OIC Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs to discuss the draft resolutions will continue over the next four days.

Reza Najafi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs is heading a delegation to Banjul to participate in the meeting of the senior OIC officials.

The Gambia, an Islamic country with a population of about two and a half million people located in the West African region, is hosting the 15th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The country was a British colony for centuries and gained independence in 1965.

The Gambia will take over the presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from Saudi Arabia for three years.

4399

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .