According to Hassan Ali Bakshi, the accredited ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Seychelles, five Balouch fishermen arrested in this African country were released.

The Iranian ambassador added that with the comprehensive follow-up of the embassy, ​​these five people who were aboard a fishing boat and were arrested in January of last year for illegally entering Seychelles waters, have been released and will return to the Islamic homeland tomorrow via Qatar Airways.

