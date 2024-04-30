Change in time, venue of int’l Takhti Cup in Iran

According to Ebrahim Mehraban, the tournament, originally scheduled for May 16-17 in Lar, a southern Iranian province in Fars, will now take place on May 23-24 in Zanjan, a city northwest of the capital, Tehran. The decision to change the venue was due to infrastructural issues.

The veteran wrestler went on to say that invitations have been extended to several foreign countries to participate in the event, although the exact number of foreign wrestlers attending is yet to be confirmed.

Gholam-Reza Takhti (1930–1968), an Iranian Olympic medalist, remains one of the most renowned Iranian Koshti Pahlevani wrestlers and practitioners of Varzesh-e Bastani.

Koshti Pahlevani, also known as heroic wrestling, is a traditional form of wrestling derived from Varzesh-e Pahlavani (heroic sports). Originally used to train warriors against foreign invaders, the athletes trained in this system were referred to as Pahlavans. Over time, the tradition has evolved.

Each year, Iran hosts the Takhti Cup, attracting freestyle wrestlers from various countries around the world.

