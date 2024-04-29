'ACD summit aims to foster cooperation for economic growth'

Ali Chegini, the director-general of Resistance Economy Diplomacy at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks on Monday during the opening ceremony of the ACD conference in the central city of Esfahan.

"Pursuing economic objectives alone is not sufficient, and it requires comprehensive cooperation, as economic growth in the world needs the establishment of prosperity and peace," he said.

He emphasized that Iran's goal in hosting the ACD conference is to foster comprehensive cooperation among the participating nations, adding that the summit can serve as a model for effective partnerships between the private and public sectors.

Chegini further invited the ACD member countries to extend the active cooperation as their presence in the summit shows that "we can have active cooperation with one another".

