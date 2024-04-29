Israeli General terms attacking Rafah strategic mistake

In an interview with Israeli news broadcaster Channel 12 on Monday, General Ziv warned that Israeli prisoners could be killed if an attack on Rafah took place, explaining that the time for releasing the captives is running out.

Pointing out that military operations in Rafah could take several months, he added that attacking Rafah would have more negative consequences than positive ones for the Zionist regime.

He described a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance as a better option for the occupying regime, underlining that the attack on Rafah would be a strategic mistake.

General Ziv stated that the Israeli army can not stabilize its position in Rafah, even with military attacks, emphasizing that just as they had to hand over Khan Yunis and the northern Gaza Strip to Hamas, they would eventually have to do the same with Rafah.

The Israeli regime is under pressure to make a deal with Hamas to be able to release Israeli captives in Gaza.

The regime waged a brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has not only failed to bring the Palestinian resistance to its knees in the battleground, but it is also suffering a strategic defeat amid international outrage over its war of genocide in Gaza.

