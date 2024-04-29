Iran's Navy chief hails safety of Persian Gulf

We escort our vessels in international waters so that Iranian sailors and merchants can carry out their economic activities in complete security, Rear Admiral Irani made the remarks in Tehran on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day.

The Persian Gulf is always a symbol of Iran's might, he said, adding that Iranians could prove their marine prowess at the beginning of eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-88), in less than 67 days.

This strategic waterway, abundant in natural resources such as vast petroleum reserves, has long captured the attention of nations and governments. Iran designates April 29 as the national day of the Persian Gulf, underscoring its vital role

7129**9417