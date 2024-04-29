Hamas denies responding to Israeli regime's truce proposals

According to Sama news on Monday, Izzat al-Rishq said that the Hamas or its affiliated sources have not made any statements regarding its response to the Zionist regime’s demand for prisoner swap deal that it received from the mediating countries (Egypt and Qatar).

He argued that Hamas is still examining the Zionist regime's statement.

The Hamas official went on to say that reports published by some Israeli media outlets on the release of its response to Israelis are aimed at disturbing public opinion and fomenting turbulence.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas's Politburo and deputy head of Hamas's regional politburo, announced on Saturday that the Palestinian resistance received the official response of the Zionist enemy to Hamas’ April 13th suggestion.

Al-Hayya added that the movement will proceed to assess this proposal, and after the completion of the reviews, Hamas will send its response.

