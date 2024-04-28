Netanyahu cabinet’s avarice hinders prisoner swap: Opposition leader

Lapid wrote in a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Netanyahu, you have a majority … for the deal, you have a majority in the Knesset for the deal and if necessary, fire Ben Gvir and Smotritz and I will give you 24 fingers in the government as well. They must be brought home.”

As to decision-making between the continuation of the war in Rafah city and a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Lapid said: “If the choice is between continuing the war on Gaza and reaching a hostage swap deal, we must choose to make a deal.”

He also warned that the settlers are “abandoned by an abandoned government that doesn’t manage anything.”

“The government is in complete turmoil,” the opposition official in the Israeli regime stated.

He had earlier said that Netanyahu is afraid of the collapse of his cabinet under pressure from the so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotritz.

The Israeli regime is under pressure to make a deal with Hamas to be able to release Israeli captives in Gaza.

The regime waged a brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

