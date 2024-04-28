Iran, Oman discuss ways to expand tourism ties

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami hosted Omani Minister of Social Development Laila bint Ahmed bin Awad al Najjar on Sunday.

They discussed ways to expand Tehran-Muscat relations in tourism, with the Iranian minister saying that the issue is a top policy of his country.

He said that the two sides can also boost cooperation between their universities while they can work to develop maritime tourism.

The Omani minister invited Zarghami to attend an upcoming specialized conference on tourism in Oman.

She also said that her country is interested in cooperating with Iran in handicrafts, and proposed that the two sides hold joint exhibitions in that field.

4194