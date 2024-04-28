Iran, Oman urge deepening bilateral ties

Al Najjar, who traveled to the Iranian capital city of Tehran, met and held discussions with Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs after visiting the Iran Expo where she was briefed on the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

Hailing Iranian women’s progress and the country’s programs in social harm, Al Najjar called for the sharing of experiences and the establishment of joint programs between women in Iran and Oman.

Khazali, in turn, noted the cultural and social similarities between Iran and Oman and proposed joint projects in the field of family, as well as holding joint exhibitions for women, particularly in the areas of handicrafts and knowledge-based companies.

Additionally, she stressed the need for unity among Islamic countries to combat the oppression and crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza.

3266**2050