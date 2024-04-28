SCCR: Pro-Palestine protesters at universities awakening of public opinion against Zionist crimes

The Secretariat of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution issued a statement on Sunday highlighting that rising pro-Palestine youth in the US and European countries marks the end of the distorting history and inverting the truth by Zionism and hegemony.

Referring to the brutal and inhumane attacks of the occupying Zionist regime in Gaza and the killing of tens of thousands of people, mostly children, women, and defenseless people, it reiterated that the hegemony system including international legal institutions and the power of the Western media used all the capacities to cover up the Zionist crimes but failed due to the wave of widespread protest in the world against the aggressors and criminals of Zionism.

The statement further added that the self-styled advocates of free speech have been unmasked, exposing the reality of freedom in the West by severe treatment and suppression of students and professors who peacefully protest against the genocide and crimes of the fake Zionist regime.

The Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution further emphasized that all academic organizations and scientific institutions in Iran and the world must support these peaceful protests against the hegemony system.

It expressed hope that the world would witness the destruction of the criminal Zionist regime and the elimination of oppression in the world in light of such awakening of pure consciences.

Student protests in the US over the Israeli war on Gaza have intensified and expanded over the past week after police first arrested students at Columbia University in New York.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

