Abbas warns about consequences of possible Israeli attack on Rafah

Abbas made the remarks during a special meeting of the World Economic Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia, according to Jordan's Ammon news website on Sunday.

Emphasizing that if the Zionist regime attacks Rafah, the biggest catastrophe in the history of the Palestinian people will occur, he called on the US to avert the Zionist regime's assault on Rafah.

He expressed concern about the situation in the West Bank, adding that “there is a fear that the Israeli regime would displace Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan, and under no circumstances we will accept the displacement of Palestinians outside their homeland".

Palestinian president underlined that Jordan and Egypt had firmly opposed the displacement of Palestinians to such countries.

Abbas also called on the international community to recognize the State of Palestine as a full member state of the United Nations, emphasizing “There must be a political solution that brings together the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in an independent Palestinian state”.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

