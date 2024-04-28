Islamic Jihad still has a robust missile arsenal: Israeli media

The Hebrew-language news website Hadashot Hamut reported on Sunday that the Islamic Jihad has maintained its missile capabilities as evidenced by its continued rocket and missile attacks against the Israeli targets.

The report claimed that the Islamic Jihad has now a missile power greater than that of Hamas, the primary Palestinian resistance force battling the Israeli regime in the Gaza Strip.

Zionist sources have repeatedly admitted the combat and missile capabilities of the Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza.

Israeli unleashed its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza early in October last year after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against the occupied territories in response to escalated Israeli and settler aggression against Palestinians.

