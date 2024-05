This year, four to five domestic satellites will be launched, and one to two international launches will also be held, Hassan Salarieh told IRNA on Sunday.

He added that Iran plans to launch telecommunication, measurement, research, and operational satellites by yearend.

Regarding the changes in the second sample of Pars 1 satellite, he said that modifications will be made to improve the quality and increase the performance of the satellite in the second sample.

