Settlers tired of over 200 days of homelessness due to Hezbollah attacks: Report

The news was announced by the head of Israel’s Merom HaGalil Regional Council as being quoted by the regime’s Channel 12, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Although the settlers have said they are willing to return to the settlements, they will not do so as they feel insecure, the Zionist official added.

On Saturday, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council Sheikh Nabil Kaouk noted the regional resistance groups in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen will be stopped only when the aggression against Gaza is ceased.

In its recent report, Channel 12 has said about 40% of settlers in northern occupied lands have been transported to other places since the start of war in Gaza six months ago.

From the start of the war in Gaza, over 34,000 mostly children and women have been killed in Gaza. Many world leaders and international bodies have called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

