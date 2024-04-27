Pro-Palestine students in Pakistan disrupt Germen envoy’s speech

According to the IRNA reporter, the incident occurred during the international conference entitled "The Role of the Judiciary and Protection of Civil Rights in South Asia" that was held on Saturday in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province, with the presence of Pakistani officials and some foreign personalities, including European ambassadors to Islamabad.

"You have no right to speak about humanity and human rights, and your country is Israel's accomplice in the genocide of the people of Gaza," the audience started chanting when the German ambassador appeared on the stage following speeches delivered by Pakistan’s Minister of Justice and some judges of the Supreme Court.

A senior reporter with the English-language newspaper "News", who was present there, told IRNA reporter that the students addressed the ambassador with the slogans such as "Free Gaza" and "Shame on Germany" and asked him to stop hypocrisy and that the conference is not the place for him and other supporters of Israel.

The German ambassador was forced to stop his speech, and at the same time, the live broadcast of the program on some Pakistani news channels was also stopped due to the disruption, he said.

Another reporter with Pakistan’s Daily Express newspaper, told IRNA that the students did not allow the German ambassador to speak, and a security team led the protesters outside after they chanted anti-Israel and pro-Palestine slogans.

Meanwhile, some protesters belonging to a university group known as "Progressive Students" condemned the presence of the German ambassador in the program and informed that the students in Lahore would held a protest rally in support of Palestine and the people of Gaza n front of the American Consulate on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, Muslims from all walks of life in Pakistan have held numerous rallies in big and small cities in support of Palestine and in condemnation of Israel and its accomplices, including the United States and Europe.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Defense Minister also wrote on his official X account that America and Europe which are backing Israel in the genocide of the people of Gaza must stop the Zionists from killing children.

