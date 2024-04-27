Men died 11.2% more than women in Iran last year: Report

The report suggested that 55.6% of those who died in Iran last year were men, with the rest 44.4% being women.

The percentage stood at 56.6% for men and 43.4% for men a year earlier.

Some 442,213 deaths were registered in Iran last year which is up 5.6% more than 418,741 reported a year ago, the report said.

It put the average death age of the country at 66.2.

The northern province of Gilan registered the highest average death rate of 71.3 and the lowest death rate of the country went to the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan with an average of 50.7.

