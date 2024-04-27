Iran’s annual exports of agricultural products exceeds $6.2 billion

Hamed Najafi Alamdarlou, the deputy director for planning and economic affairs of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad (MAJ), said on Sunday that Iran’s exports of agricultural products in the year under study is some $1 billion more than that reported a year ago.

He also added that the country’s trade balance regarding the exchanges of agricultural products is up $2 billion compared to that of the preceding year.

The official attributed the hike in Iran’s exports of agricultural items to an increase in production, high quality of the products, and increased demand for Iranian products at target markets.

9341**2050