Commander of special unit of Zionist army resigns

The website of Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported that this Israeli commander joined two other senior officers, the head of the army's military intelligence branch and the commander of the army's central corps, who decided to resign before, according to IRNA citing the Palestinian media.

Previously, Al-Mayadeen news channel reported quoting Hebrew language sources that the commander of the special unit “Refaim” which has continuously fought since the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza, Defir Haifar informed his superior that he intends to resign.

That followed the resignations of Aharon Haliva, the head of the military intelligence department of the Zionist regime, Herzi Halevi, the chief of the army's general staff and Ronin Bar, the chief of the internal spy agency.

The Israeli media reported that Haliva's resignation has not yet been implemented and is awaiting the appointment of a successor.

The regime has not specified reasons behind the growing number of resignations among army and intelligence apparatus but the Zionist media speculate the failure to stop ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ launched by the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

However, some independent media outlets and analysts attribute those resignations to the regime’s failure in achieving any of its goals after more than six months of genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

During this period, the Zionist regime has not achieved anything other than crime, massacre, destruction, war crimes, violation of international laws, bombing of relief organizations and famine in this region.

